Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) were up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 85,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,789,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.