Alchemy Pay Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $309.09 million and approximately $129.07 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00306715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00159074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00183943 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

