Alessandro Maselli Sells 3,743 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $490,819.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alessandro Maselli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $133.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

