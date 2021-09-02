Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

