Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.87.

ATD.B stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.91. 118,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,959. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

