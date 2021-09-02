Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Update

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,623,649.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

