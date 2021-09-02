Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.16 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

