Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $713,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold 1,716,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.