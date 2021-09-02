Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,810 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

