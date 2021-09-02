Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,338 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,523,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,876,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

