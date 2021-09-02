Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.09, for a total value of $397,563.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,612,666.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,204 shares of company stock worth $3,831,088. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALG opened at $155.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

