Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,505 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZB stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

