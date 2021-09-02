Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,783 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

