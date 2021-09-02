Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

