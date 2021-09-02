Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.98

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $727.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $981,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
