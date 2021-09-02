Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.98

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $727.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $8,630,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $13,327,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $981,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

