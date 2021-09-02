Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $8,776,890.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $32.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,884.38. 1,091,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,707.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,418.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

