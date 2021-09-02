Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,092.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,294 shares of company stock worth $318,489,372. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,916.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,700.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,414.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

