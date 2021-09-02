AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 89,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,236. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

