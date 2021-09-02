AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.03. 31,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,811. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

