Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67.
- On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.67 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $76.91.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
