Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67.

On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.67 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock worth $361,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

