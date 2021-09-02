Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.46. 9,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,599,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $636.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.