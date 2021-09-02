Altium Limited (ALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Altium’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

