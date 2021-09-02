Altium Limited (ALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Altium’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.
Altium Company Profile
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.