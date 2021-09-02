Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

