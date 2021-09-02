Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Amarin stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

