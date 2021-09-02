Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,203 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,256,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,459.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,316.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

