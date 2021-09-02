Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.08.

Ambarella stock opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 229.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ambarella by 916.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

