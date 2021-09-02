Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRC opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $2,748,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $385,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 70,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $7,643,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

