American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $105,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $943.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $896.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

