American Century Companies Inc. Has $101.03 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $101,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.