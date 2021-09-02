American Century Companies Inc. Has $123.28 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.91% of EVERTEC worth $123,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 30.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of EVTC opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

