American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $119,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 584.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,780 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 445,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

