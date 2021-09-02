American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEI. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $489.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

