American States Water (NYSE:AWR) CFO Eva G. Tang Sells 500 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AWR opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

