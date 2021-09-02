American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $291.82

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.82 and last traded at $290.90, with a volume of 16534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.68.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

