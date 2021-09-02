American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.60 and last traded at $185.60, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.43.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

