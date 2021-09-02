American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.60

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.60 and last traded at $185.60, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.43.
Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
