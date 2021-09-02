American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $16.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. American Well has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,779. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

