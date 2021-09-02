American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 101,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in American Woodmark by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

