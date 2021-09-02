Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

AMP traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $273.94. The company had a trading volume of 345,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

