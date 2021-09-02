AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $130.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of AMN opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $114.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

