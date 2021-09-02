Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Amon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00137959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.00817000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.