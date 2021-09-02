Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,988. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $7,209,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

