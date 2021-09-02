Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $22,992,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.36.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.