Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $22,992,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.36.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

