Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.33.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

