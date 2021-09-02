Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post sales of $95.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $385.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 3,524,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,978. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

