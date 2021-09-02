Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.48. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $84.04 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

