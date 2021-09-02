Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,017. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

