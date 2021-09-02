Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $206.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.25 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $798.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. 1,355,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,301. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

