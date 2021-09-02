Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,623. The stock has a market cap of $740.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.55. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

