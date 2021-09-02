Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

