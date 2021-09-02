Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.